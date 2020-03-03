Hornets Sign Joe Chealey To Second 10-Day Contract

March 3, 2020 – Charlotte Hornets President of Basketball Operations & General Manager Mitch Kupchak announced today that the team has signed guard Joe Chealey to a second 10-day contract. Chealey signed his first 10-day contract with the Hornets on February 21.

Undrafted in the 2018 NBA Draft, Chealey signed with the Charlotte Hornets and was converted to a two-way contract on Oct. 13, 2018. After becoming a free agent on July 1, 2019, Chealey returned to the Hornets but was later waived on Oct. 13. He has spent the 2019-20 season with the Greensboro Swarm of the NBA G League.

The 6-3 guard has appeared in two games with the Hornets and has made 34 appearances with the Swarm this season. Chealey is averaging 11.3 points, 4.5 assists, and 3.2 rebounds in 28.3 minutes per game in the G League. In the 2018-19 season, he appeared in 43 games with Greensboro averaging 16.3 points, 5.4 assists and 3.6 rebounds in 31.3 minutes while on a two-way contract with the Hornets.

A native of Orlando, Florida, Chealey was a four-year collegiate player at the College of Charleston in South Carolina (2013-2018) and had career averages of 14.2 points, 3.5 rebounds and 3.1 assists in 31.1 minutes per game. As a junior, he was named to the First-team ALL-CAA and was seventh in the conference in scoring (18.0) and fifth in assists. (3.7).