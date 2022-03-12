Hornets Sign Isiah Thomas To Second 10-Day Contract

March 12, 2022 – Charlotte Hornets President of Basketball Operations & General Manager Mitch Kupchak announced today that the team has signed guard Isaiah Thomas to a second 10-day contract. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Thomas signed his first 10-day contract with the Hornets on Mar. 2, averaging 9.7 points, 2.0 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game in three games for Charlotte. Earlier this season, Thomas signed a 10-day contract with both the Los Angeles Lakers and Dallas Mavericks. He is averaging 9.0 points, 1.8 rebounds and 1.9 assists in 19.4 minutes per game over seven games this season with Los Angeles, Dallas and Charlotte.

A two-time All-Star in 2016 and 2017, Thomas holds career averages of 17.9 points, 2.4 rebounds and 4.9 assists in 28.7 minutes per game over 536 career games, including 362 starts. He was selected by the Sacramento Kings with the 60th pick out of Washington in the 2011 NBA Draft and has played for Sacramento (2011-14), Phoenix (2014-15), Boston (2014-17), Cleveland (2017-18), the Los Angeles Lakers (2017-18, 2021-22), Denver (2018-19), Washington (2019-20), New Orleans (2020-21), Dallas (2021-22) and Charlotte.