Hornets Sign First-Round Draft Pick Miles Bridges

July 2, 2018 – Charlotte Hornets President of Basketball Operations & General Manager Mitch Kupchak announced today the team has signed forward Miles Bridges. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The Hornets acquired the rights to Bridges, the 12th overall selection in the 2018 NBA Draft, from the Los Angeles Clippers in a draft night trade. Bridges, a 6-7 forward from Michigan State, was a unanimous 2017-18 All-Big Ten First Team selection and earned 2017-18 consensus Second Team All-American honors. He led the Spartans in scoring (17.0 ppg), ranked second in rebounding (7.0 rpg) and third in assists (2.7 apg) during his sophomore campaign and was a finalist for the Naismith National Player of the Year and Julius Erving Small Forward of the Year Awards. He was the first Michigan State freshman or sophomore player to average at least 17.0 points per game since Shawn Respert in 1992-93.

In 2016-17, the Flint, Michigan, native was the Big Ten Freshman of the Year after averaging 16.9 points, 8.3 rebounds and 2.1 assists in 28 contests. He was the only Division I freshman in the nation in the last 25 years to average at least 16.0 points, 8.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists and return for his sophomore season.