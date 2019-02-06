Hornets Recall Dwayne Bacon From Greensboro Swarm

February 6, 2019 – Charlotte Hornets General Manager Mitch Kupchak announced today that the team has recalled forward Dwayne Bacon from the Greensboro Swarm, the team’s NBA G League affiliate.

The recall from the Swarm concludes the ninth assignment of the 2018-19 G League season for Bacon. In his most recent appearance in Greensboro, the second-year forward tallied 27 points and grabbed eight rebounds in 35 minutes of play against the Erie BayHawks on Feb. 5, 2019. He has appeared in 11 games for the Swarm, averaging 21.2 points, 7.1 rebounds and 2.4 assists in 32.3 minutes per game. Dwayne Bacon returns to Charlotte where he holds season averages of 4.6 points, 1.6 rebounds and 0.7 assists in 10.7 minutes per game over the course of 24 appearances in his second season with the Hornets.

Bacon will rejoin the Hornets in Dallas prior to the team’s game against the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019 at 8:30pm ET.