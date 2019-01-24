Hornets Recall Dwayne Bacon From Greensboro Swarm

January 24, 2019 – Charlotte Hornets General Manager Mitch Kupchak announced today that the team has recalled Dwayne Bacon from the Greensboro Swarm, the team’s NBA G League affiliate.

The recall from the Swarm concludes the eighth assignment of the 2018-19 G League season for Bacon. In his most recent appearance in Greensboro, the second-year forward tallied 20 points and grabbed nine rebounds in 28 minutes of play against the Canton Charge on Jan. 21, 2019. He has appeared in eight games for the Swarm, averaging 20.8 points, 7.6 rebounds and 2.6 assists in 32.6 minutes per game. Dwayne Bacon returns to Charlotte where he holds season averages of 4.6 points, 1.5 rebounds and 0.7 assists in 10.6 minutes per game over the course of 23 appearances in his second season with the Hornets.

Bacon will rejoin the Hornets in Milwaukee prior to the team’s game against the Milwaukee Bucks on Friday, Jan. 25, 2019 at 8:30pm ET.