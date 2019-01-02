Hornets Recall Dwayne Bacon From Greensboro Swarm

January 2, 2019 – Charlotte Hornets General Manager Mitch Kupchak announced today that the team has recalled forward Dwayne Bacon from the Greensboro Swarm, the team’s NBA G League affiliate.

The recall from the Greensboro Swarm concludes the fifth G League assignment of the season for Dwayne Bacon. In his most recent appearance, the second-year forward tallied 26 points and grabbed six rebounds in 35 minutes of play against the Windy City Bulls on Jan. 1, 2019. He has appeared in six games for the Swarm, averaging 21.2 points, 7.8 rebounds and 3.2 assists in 33.5 minutes per game.

Dwayne Bacon returns to the Hornets where he has appeared in 17 games averaging 5.5 points, 1.8 rebounds and 0.8 assists in 12.3 minutes per game in his second season in Charlotte. Bacon was selected 40th overall in the 2017 NBA Draft by New Orleans and acquired by Charlotte, along with cash considerations, in exchange for Frank Jackson (31st overall) on draft night.

Bacon will rejoin the Hornets prior to tonight’s game against the Dallas Mavericks at 7:00pm ET at the Spectrum Center.