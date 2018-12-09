Hornets Recall Dwayne Bacon from Greensboro Swarm

December 9, 2018 – Charlotte Hornets General Manager Mitch Kupchak announced today that the team has recalled forward Dwayne Bacon from the Greensboro Swarm, the team’s NBA G League affiliate.

This concludes Bacon’s second assignment this season with the Swarm. In last night’s win against Delaware, Bacon totaled 22 points, nine rebounds and two assists in 32 minutes. In two games for the Swarm, he has averaged 19.5 points, 8.5 rebounds and 2.0 assists in 34.5 minutes per game.

In 15 NBA games, Bacon has averaged 5.5 points, 1.7 rebounds and 0.9 assists in 12.5 minutes per game in his second season with the Hornets. Bacon was selected 40th overall in 2017 NBA Draft by New Orleans and acquired by Charlotte, along with cash considerations, in exchange for Frank Jackson (31st overall) on draft night.