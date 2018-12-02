Hornets Recall Dwayne Bacon and Devonte' Graham From Greensboro Swarm

December 2, 2018 – Charlotte Hornets General Manager Mitch Kupchak announced today that the team has recalled forward Dwayne Bacon and guard Devonte’ Graham from the Greensboro Swarm, the team’s NBA G League affiliate.

In one appearance with the Swarm, Dwayne Bacon notched 17 points, eight rebounds and two assists in 37 minutes of play in a loss to the Westchester Knicks on Dec. 1, 2018. This completes the second-year forward’s first assignment to the Greensboro Swarm of the 2018-19 season. Bacon returns to the Hornets where he has appeared in 13 games averaging 6.4 points, 2.0 rebounds and 0.8 assists in 13.9 minutes per game this season.

Devonte’ Graham totaled 17 points, four assists and four steals in his fourth appearance with the Swarm this season on Dec. 1, 2018 against the Westchester Knicks. The recall concludes Graham’s third assignment to the Swarm where he’s averaging 25.5 points, 6.0 assists, 5.0 rebounds and 2.8 steals per in 34.4 minutes per game. Among players with multiple appearances this season, Graham’s 25.5 points per game ranks ninth in the G League. Graham returns to the Hornets where he has averaged 2.0 points and 1.1 assists in 8.2 minutes per game in eight appearances in his rookie season with the Hornets