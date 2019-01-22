Hornets Recall Devonte' Graham From Greensboro Swarm

January 22, 2019 – Charlotte Hornets General Manager Mitch Kupchak announced today that the team has recalled guard Devonte’ Graham from the Greensboro Swarm, the team’s NBA G League affiliate.

The recall from the Greensboro Swarm concludes Devonte’ Graham’s sixth assignment to the Greensboro Swarm this season. The rookie guard has appeared in seven games for the Swarm, averaging 22.4 points, 4.9 rebounds and 5.6 assists in 33.1 minutes.

Graham returns to the Hornets where he has appeared in 26 games for the Hornets, holding averages 4.2 points and 2.2 assists in 12.3 minutes per game. Charlotte acquired the rights to Graham, the 34th overall selection in the 2018 NBA Draft, from the Atlanta Hawks in a draft night trade.

Graham will rejoin the Hornets in Memphis prior to the team’s game against the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019 at 8:00pm ET.