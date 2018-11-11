Hornets Recall Devonte' Graham From Greensboro Swarm

November 11, 2018 – Charlotte Hornets General Manager Mitch Kupchak announced today that the team has recalled guard Devonte’ Graham from the Greensboro Swarm, the team’s NBA G League affiliate.

The recall concludes Graham’s second assignment to the Swarm this season. In his assignment he recorded his G League career-high 38 points including going 7-12 from the three-point line in the Swarm’s 115-113 win over the Grand Rapids Drive. In three total games played with Greensboro, he is averaging 28.3 points, 6.0 rebounds and 6.7 assists in 34.7 minutes per game. Graham’s 28.3 points per game ranks tied for fifth in the G League among players with multiple appearances. The Swarm have started the 2018-19 G League season with a record 3-0.

Graham rejoins the Hornets, where he has averaged 3.5 points and 1.5 assists in 9.5 minutes per game. Charlotte acquired the rights to Graham, the 34th overall selection in the 2018 NBA Draft, from the Atlanta Hawks in a draft night trade. Graham, a 6-2 guard from Kansas, was the 2017-18 Big 12 Player of the Year and a consensus First Team All-American after averaging 17.3 points, 7.2 assists, 4.0 rebounds and 1.6 steals in 37.8 minutes in 39 games as a senior.