Hornets To Play 76ers In Preseason Game At Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum In Winston-Salem, NC, On October 11

July 15, 2019 – The Charlotte Hornets announced today that the team will host the Philadelphia 76ers in a preseason home game at Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, on Friday, October 11, at 7:30 p.m.

The contest will mark the 12th time Charlotte’s NBA franchise has hosted a preseason game in the Triad, most recently playing at the Greensboro Coliseum in 2016.

Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. on Thursday, July 18, and can be purchased online at hornets.com or ticketmaster.com, at the LJVM Coliseum or Greensboro Coliseum box offices, or on the Hornets App. Prices start at $12.50 plus applicable fees. Additionally, there are special discounted tickets available for college students starting at just $10. Tickets for groups of 10 or more are available by calling the Hornets group sales department at 704-688-9047.

“We look forward to visiting Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum,” said Hornets President & Vice Chairman Fred Whitfield. “We have always enjoyed bringing Hornets basketball to our fans in the Triad, where the fans are so supportive of our G League affiliate, the Greensboro Swarm. We are pleased to have the opportunity to do so in Winston-Salem this preseason."

Along with a 2007 contest that was hosted by New Orleans, Charlotte previously hosted preseason games at Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum in 1988 and 1992. The team has also played nine preseason contests at the Greensboro Coliseum.

The remainder of the Hornets preseason schedule will be announced at a later date.