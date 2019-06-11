Hornets Michael Kidd-Gilchrist Undergoes Successful Surgical Procedure

June 11, 2019 – The Charlotte Hornets have announced that forward Michael Kidd-Gilchrist underwent a successful surgical procedure earlier today to address a chronic groin strain. Kidd-Gilchrist is expected to make a full recovery and be available for the start of the team’s Training Camp in September. The procedure was performed by Dr. William C. Meyers of the Vincera Institute in Philadelphia.

Kidd-Gilchrist appeared in 64 games (three starts) during the 2018-19 season and posted averages of 6.7 points and 3.8 rebounds in 18.4 minutes per game. In his seven-year career with Charlotte, he has averaged 8.8 points and 5.6 rebounds in 421 games (356 starts).