Hornets To Host Purple And Teal Scrimmage On October 6

September 11, 2018 – The Charlotte Hornets will host a Purple and Teal Scrimmage open to the public on Saturday, October 6 at noon at Spectrum Center. This intra-squad scrimmage kicks off the Hornets season-long 30th anniversary celebration, featuring Hornets legends Muggsy Bogues and Dell Curry. The event is free and open to the public, but will be a ticketed event. Fans can claim up to four tickets by downloading them via Charlotte Hornets App.

The contest, which will consist of two twenty-minute halves, will take place on Spectrum Center’s main court. Following the scrimmage, 500 kids will be randomly chosen to receive autographs from Kemba Walker, 2018 draft picks Miles Bridges and Devonte Graham, off-season acquisition Tony Parker and the rest of the 2018-19 Charlotte Hornets. Doors to the event will open at 10:30 a.m. for season ticket holders and 11 a.m. for the general public.

Ticket packages on sale now for the 2018-19 season include Swarm365 Memberships, the Pick 23 Plans, the Classic Plan and the Pick 12 Plan. Swarm365 Memberships start at $48 per game on average in the lower level and as low as $12 per game on average in the upper level, and members receive some of the best benefits in all of professional sports. The Pick 23 Plan includes Opening Night and 22 additional games of the purchaser’s choice, starting at $14 per game on average. The Classic Plan includes lower-level seating for all eight Classic Night games. The Pick 12 Plan includes Opening Night, the Lakers or Warriors, and 10 additional games of the purchaser’s choice. For more information, call 704.HORNETS or visit hornets.com/tickets.