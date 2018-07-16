Hornets To Hold Training Camp, Play Preseason Game In Chapel Hill, NC

July 16, 2018 – The Charlotte Hornets announced today that the team will hold training camp and host the Boston Celtics in a preseason home game at the Dean E. Smith Center in Chapel Hill, North Carolina.

The Hornets will conduct training camp from Tuesday, September 25, through Thursday, September 27, before taking on the Celtics on Friday, September 28, at 7:30 p.m. The contest will mark the first time Charlotte’s NBA franchise has hosted a preseason game in the Triangle since playing at Raleigh’s PNC Arena in 2012 and the first time playing at the Smith Center since 2006.

Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. on Thursday, July 19, and can be purchased online at hornets.com or at the UNC ticket office. Prices start at $17.50 plus applicable fees. Additionally, there is a special offer for college students in which they will receive 40% off select price levels. Tickets for groups of 10 or more are available by calling the Hornets group sales department at 704-688-9047. The game will also be televised on FOX Sports Southeast and the radio broadcast will be on WFNZ and the Hornets app.

“We are excited to bring Hornets basketball back to the Smith Center for the first time in more than a decade,” said Hornets President & Vice Chairman Fred Whitfield. “We look forward to opening the preseason portion of our 30th Anniversary season with the great basketball fans in the Triangle."

Charlotte’s previous preseason games at the Smith Center include 1988, 1990, 1999 and a pair of contests in 2006.

The remainder of the Hornets preseason schedule will be announced at a later date.