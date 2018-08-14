Hornets To Hold Art Contest As Part of 30th Anniversary

August 14, 2018 – The Charlotte Hornets today launched an art contest in which fans are invited to share an artistic representation of the 30th Anniversary of the inaugural 1988-89 Hornets season by creating a piece that celebrates the history of NBA basketball in Charlotte. Entries will be accepted through Friday, September 14, at hornets30.com/art-contest.

The artwork will be separated into two categories, youth (under 18) and adult (over 18), and will be judged on artistic merit, creativity and theme communication. Three pieces from each category will be selected as finalists, with one Grand Prize Winner from each category to be determined by public voting from October 2-16.

Contestants should submit up to three digital photos or scans of their single art piece in JPG or PNG format at hornets30.com/art-contest. The final artwork size must be at least 16” x 20” but not exceed 22” x 32” on canvas, paper, or other mixed media. The piece must weigh less than 30 pounds and be able to fit comfortably in a standard frame. Artwork can be vertical or horizontal. Only one entry per person will be allowed.

The six pieces selected as finalists will be displayed at Spectrum Center during preseason home games and will be showcased on hornets30.com during the two weeks of voting. The two Grand Prize Winners will have their artwork displayed at Spectrum Center throughout the 2018-19 season and will receive four tickets to a regular-season home game, an autographed jersey and a Hornets Fan Shop gift card.