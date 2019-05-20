Hornets Guard Kemba Walker To Celebrate 2019 NBA Finals with Fans in Japan

TOKYO, May 20, 2019 – The National Basketball Association (NBA) today announced that Hornets Guard and three-time NBA All-Star Kemba Walker will visit Tokyo to celebrate the NBA Finals with fans in Japan. Walker will attend an NBA Finals public viewing party for fans hosted by Rakuten TV. Rakuten is the NBA’s exclusive live-game distribution partner in Japan and presenting partner of the NBA Japan Games 2019.

Rakuten TV will host NBA Finals viewing parties in Tokyo throughout the NBA Finals, with Walker attending the delayed viewing of Game 1 at the Shibuya Stream Hall on May 31. The NBA Finals public viewing party will also include appearances by local personalities and NBA merchandise giveaways. Fans can visit https://tv.rakuten.co.jp/static/cpn/nba_20190531pv/ for detailed ticket information.

“Basketball is in a great place in Japan, and I’m excited to visit the country to witness the growth of the game firsthand and enjoy the NBA Finals with Japanese fans,” said Walker. “I can’t wait to see everything the country has to offer and take in as much of its rich culture as I can.”

Walker, a three-time NBA All-Star, was selected 9th overall by Charlotte in the 2011 NBA Draft. The 6’1” point guard averaged 25.6 points, 4.4 rebounds, 5.9 assists, 1.2 steals per game with the Hornets this season and was voted as an All-Star starter, representing Team Giannis in the 68th NBA All-Star Game which took place in Charlotte, NC.

The NBA Playoffs and 2019 NBA Finals are available on NBA League Pass and Rakuten TV through the Rakuten NBA Special package. The NBA Japan Games 2019 presented by Rakuten will feature the Toronto Raptors and Houston Rockets playing two preseason games on Tuesday, Oct. 8 and Thursday, Oct. 10 at Saitama Super Arena. For an overview of the ticket packages available, fans can visit https://event.tv.rakuten.co.jp/nba_japan_games_2019

