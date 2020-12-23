Hornets Exercise Team Options On PJ Washington and Miles Bridges

December 23, 2020 – Charlotte Hornets President of Basketball Operations and General Manager Mitch Kupchak announced today that the team has exercised its third-year option on forward PJ Washington and fourth-year option on forward Miles Bridges.

Washington enters his second NBA season after appearing in 58 games (57 starts) during his rookie campaign in 2019-20. The Kentucky product averaged 12.2 points, 5.4 rebounds and 2.1 assists in 30.3 minutes per game. Washington shot 45.5% from the field overall including 37.4% from beyond-the-arc. The 12th overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft set a rookie NBA record for three-point field goals made in a debut with seven total vs. Chicago on Oct. 23, 2019. The 6-7 forward started for the Hornets all season and garnered 2019-20 All-Rookie Second Team honors for the season.

Bridges is in his third NBA season after appearing in 145 games (89 starts) in his first two years. Bridges upped his averaged from 7.5 points in his rookie campaign to 13.0 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.8 assists in 30.7 minutes per game in his second year. Bridges totaled 20 points, five rebounds and five assists during the 2020 Rising Stars Challenge at All-Star weekend in Chicago. The Michigan State product was originally acquired by the Hornets in a draft-night trade after being selected with the 12th pick in the 2018 NBA Draft.