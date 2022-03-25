Hornets, Blue Cross NC Help Teach Local Youth About Making Healthy Choices In Pass The Plate Event At Morrison Family YMCA

March 25, 2022 – The Charlotte Hornets and the YMCA of Greater Charlotte teamed up yesterday for the annual Pass the Plate event as part of the NBA’s annual Fit Week. The program aims to educate local youth about the importance of total health and the impact that healthy choices can have on the mind, body and spirit. Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina (Blue Cross NC) is the presenting partner of the Hornets’ NBA Fit Week activations, including Pass the Plate.

Fifteen kids from various YMCA locations across Charlotte participated in a cooking competition, where they were charged with working in groups to cook a healthy, nutritious recipe using simple ingredients found in every household. Participants were supplied with a recipe, the necessary ingredients and other cooking accessories at the event, which was held at the Morrison Family YMCA. The Honey Bees served as judges of the cooking competition, ultimately selecting the most creative version of a healthy stir-fry as the winning dish.

B-roll footage may be accessed at the following link: Pass the Plate.