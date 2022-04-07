Hornets, Barings to Unveil Enhancements to Johnson C. Smith University Computer Lab, Including Innovative Self-Service Kiosk

April 7, 2021 – The Charlotte Hornets and Barings tomorrow will unveil enhancements made to Johnson C. Smith University’s primary computer lab, located within the James B. Duke Memorial library on campus, as part of the second annual Hornets TECHLAB initiative, presented by Barings. A ribbon-cutting ceremony will take place at Noon that will include executives from Hornets Sports & Entertainment (HSE) and Barings, as well as administrators, staff and students from Johnson C. Smith University. Following the ceremony, Johnson C. Smith University students are invited to attend a Speakers Panel featuring executives from both HSE and Barings, who will discuss the significance of technology and digital literacy within their respective careers.

This year’s Hornets TECHLAB, presented by Barings, features the installation of a new self-service kiosk that holds 12 laptops and enables students to check out devices at their convenience simply by using their student ID card. The Hornets and Barings have also provided Johnson C. Smith University with 24 new devices, including 12 Dell laptops and 12 Apple iPads. Johnson C. Smith University is the first historically black college or university (HBCU) to have this innovative product, which was manufactured and installed by D-Tech International USA.

“We are pleased to team with our partners at Barings to bring this self-service kiosk to Johnson C. Smith University that will offer students access to a laptop at any time they need it, helping alleviate a potential barrier to technology at our city’s HBCU,” said Hornets President & Vice Chairman Fred Whitfield. “The Hornets and Barings have a long history of working together on causes benefitting the community, particularly in the area of education, and we are proud to add this project to a list that also includes the Barings Book Bus and the Hornets Pick & Read Program, among others.”

“Barings is proud to be partnering with the Charlotte Hornets to present the enhanced JCSU TECHLAB, an innovative yet practical technology solution for students,” said Barings Chairman & CEO Mike Freno. “More than ever, technology is a key enabler, whether in business or education. And being connected – through technology, can make a pivotal difference in a student’s academic experience. The TECHLAB is a step in helping to bridge that Digital Divide.”

“We are grateful to the Charlotte Hornets and Barings for the self-service TECHLAB kiosk, and we are proud to be the first HBCU in the nation to have this important asset,” said Johnson C. Smith University President Clarence D. Armbrister. “This investment will help ensure our students have access to the technology they need to be successful in completing course work, conducting research, planning co-curricular enrichment activities as well as preparing for career and graduate school interviews. This gift also helps close the digital gap on campus by providing students, who have older devices or no laptop computer, the opportunity to utilize state-of-the-art tech equipment.”