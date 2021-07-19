Hornets, Bank of America To Team For Week of Service Benefitting Five Local Nonprofits Addressing Community Needs

July 16, 2021 – The Charlotte Hornets, in partnership with Bank of America, will hold a Week of Service for the second straight year, continuing an annual tradition in which the two organizations have teamed to support the community in each of the last six summers. This year’s Week of Service will take place next Monday-Friday, July 19-23, and will see the two organizations support a different local nonprofit each day.

Throughout the week, more than 1,000 volunteers from the Hornets and Bank of America will work remotely on projects that will impact nearly 20,000 individuals through local nonprofits that help address issues currently facing the Charlotte community. The projects include:

Packing “laundry bags” to be distributed by Hope Vibes

Putting together “9 School Tools” supply kits and making flashcards for Classroom Central

Assembling baby swaddle gift packages and making cards to be given to families of newborns by Baby Bundles

Making lunches and placemats for Roof Above neighbors

Creating wreaths for Habitat for Humanity to provide to families moving into new homes

“We are excited to once again expand our Day of Service to be a Week of Service and team with Bank of America to support our community,” said Hornets President & Vice Chairman Fred Whitfield. “We have so many great nonprofits focusing on relief efforts in the areas of homelessness, basic needs and economic mobility, and we are proud to have this opportunity to assist several of them with the crucial work they do to help our neighbors.”

“Bank of America and the Charlotte Hornets are very much aligned in our efforts to address economic mobility in the Charlotte region, and we appreciate the opportunity to bring employees from our two organizations together to make a tangible impact,” said President of Bank of America Charlotte Kieth Cockrell. “The Week of Service is just one of the ways we collaborate with the Hornets to help lift up our community.”

In 2020, the Hornets and Bank of America expanded the annual Day of Service into a Week of Service to meet the rising needs of the population that arose from the pandemic. This year marks the seventh straight year the organizations have partnered on the event.