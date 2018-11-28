Hornets, Bank of America To Honor Colonel Cristina Moore, NC Army National Guard, As First Yellow Ribbon Recipient of 2018-19 Season

November 27, 2018 – The Charlotte Hornets and Bank of America tomorrow will honor Colonel Cristina Moore, North Carolina Army National Guard., as this season’s first recipient of the season-long Yellow Ribbon Program. In partnership with Bank of America, the Hornets honor military service members and veterans for their unwavering service to our country, and the Yellow Ribbon Program recognizes one of these heroes during Hornets home games throughout the season. Recipients are recognized prior to the national anthem and during an on-court presentation at halftime and given six tickets to the game. In addition, the Hornets make a $1,000 donation to his or her charity of choice.

“Colonel Moore has spent more than half her life serving our country in the United States Army and the North Carolina Army National Guard, and continues to do so,” said Hornets Sports & Entertainment President & Vice Chairman Fred Whitfield. “Along with working a full-time job, she is a Brigade Commander in the National Guard and has her own company aimed at helping veterans. It is an honor for us to thank her for all that she does for our country and those who joined her in serving it.”

A graduate of the United States Military Academy at West Point, Colonel Moore was on active duty in the United States Army from November 1995 through June 2000, spending a year deployed to Camp Castle in South Korea with the 2nd Engineer Battalion, then returning to the United States with the Military District of Washington Engineers in Fort Belvoir, Virginia. After departing active duty, she joined the North Carolina Army National Guard, where she has been assigned to the 30th Engineer Brigade, the 505th Engineer Battalion, the 130th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade and Joint Force Headquarters in Raleigh. During her time with the 30th Engineer Brigade, she was deployed to Iraq as part of Operation Iraqi Freedom. In October 2017, Colonel Moore became the first female Brigade Commander of the 130th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade.

For her distinguished service, Colonel Moore has received the Meritorious Service Medal (with 4 Bronze Oak Leaf Clusters), Army Commendation Medal, Army Achievement Medal, Army Reserve Components Achievement Medal (with 4 Bronze Oak Leaf Clusters), Armed Forces Reserve Medal (with M Device and Numeral 2), National Defense Service Medal (with 1 Bronze Service Star), Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, Korea Defense Service Medal, Humanitarian Service Medal, Outstanding Volunteer Service Medal, Iraq Campaign Medal, Army Overseas Service Ribbon (with Numeral 2), Army Service Ribbon, North Carolina National Guard Meritorious Service Medal, North Carolina National Guard Commendation Medal, North Carolina National Guard State Active Duty Ribbon (with Numeral 2), North Carolina National Guard Service Ribbon (with Numeral 3) and South Carolina National Guard Achievement Ribbon.

In addition to her responsibilities with the North Carolina Army National Guard, Colonel Moore is a senior product owner at Duke Energy, where she leads a digital transformation team in support of distribution operations. She is also CEO of Bronze Star Homes, a company she started with her husband, who is also a former U.S. Army engineer, that builds modular ramps, additions and homes for veterans. Colonel Moore is actively engaged with a number of local military nonprofits that provide continued support of military service members and veterans, including Purple Heart Homes and the Patriot Military Family Foundation, as well as with the Latin Chamber of Commerce and Mallard Creek Presbyterian Church.

Last season’s Yellow Ribbon Program honorees were Command Sergeant Major Cynthia Dunlap, USA, Ret.; Command Sergeant Major Andrew McFowler, USA, Ret.; Master Chief Petty Officer Pollyanna Neely, USN, Ret.; Private First Class James Crump, USA, Ret.; Captain Carl Gamble, USAF, Ret.; and Major Ricky Garvin, USA, Ret.

To nominate a military service member or veteran for the Yellow Ribbon Program, please visit hornets.com/community/military.