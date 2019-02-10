Hornets Awarded Shelvin Mack On Waiver Claim

MORE COVERAGE: Photo Gallery

February 10, 2019 – Charlotte Hornets General Manager Mitch Kupchak announced today that the team has been awarded veteran guard Shelvin Mack on a waiver claim. The eighth-year guard was waived by the Atlanta Hawks on Friday, Feb. 8, 2019.

Mack has appeared in 452 career games (including 56 starts) for the Washington Wizards, Philadelphia 76ers, Atlanta Hawks, Utah Jazz, Orlando Magic and Memphis Grizzlies. The Butler product holds career averages of 6.6 points, 3.1 assists and 2.0 rebounds in 18.5 minutes per game over the course of his eight-year NBA career. In 53 appearances with the Memphis Grizzlies this season, Mack has averaged 7.9 points, 3.4 assists and 1.9 rebounds in 18.5 minutes per game and is shooting 35.9% from beyond-the-arc.

The Atlanta Hawks requested waivers on Shelvin Mack on Feb. 8, 2019 after acquiring him from the Memphis Grizzlies in exchange for Tyler Dorsey on Feb. 7, 2019. Mack was originally selected 34th overall out of Butler University in the 2011 NBA Draft by the Washington Wizards.