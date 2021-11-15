Hornets Assign Vernon Carey Jr. to Greensboro Swarm

November 15, 2021 – Charlotte Hornets President of Basketball Operations and General Manager Mitch Kupchak announced today that the team has assigned center Vernon Carey Jr. to the Greensboro Swarm, the team’s NBA G League affiliate.

Carey joins the Swarm after appearing in one game for the Hornets this season, totaling one rebound in one minute. He has played in two games for Greensboro this season, averaging 13.0 points, 5.0 rebounds and 1.0 steals per game.

This is the third assignment to the G League of the 2021-22 season for Carey.