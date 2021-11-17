Hornets Assign James Bouknight, Kai Jones and JT Thor to Greensboro Swarm

November 17, 2021 – Charlotte Hornets President of Basketball Operations and General Manager Mitch Kupchak announced today that the team has assigned guard James Bouknight, center Kai Jones and forward JT Thor to the Greensboro Swarm, the team’s NBA G League affiliate.

Bouknight heads to Greensboro after making five appearances for the Hornets, totaling two rebounds in eight minutes of play. Jones joins the Swarm from Charlotte where he has played five minutes in four games. Thor will also arrive in Greensboro from the Hornets where he has seen two minutes of action in two games.

This is the third assignment to the G League of the 2021-22 season for Bouknight, Jones and Thor.