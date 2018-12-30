Hornets Assign Dwayne Bacon To Greensboro Swarm

December 30, 2018 – Charlotte Hornets General Manager Mitch Kupchak announced today that the team has assigned forward Dwayne Bacon to the Greensboro Swarm, the team’s NBA G League affiliate.

Dwayne Bacon has appeared in 17 games averaging 5.5 points, 1.8 rebounds and 0.8 assists in 12.3 minutes per game in his second season with the Charlotte Hornets. Bacon was selected 40th overall in 2017 NBA Draft by New Orleans and acquired by Charlotte, along with cash considerations, in exchange for Frank Jackson (31st overall) on draft night.

The assignment to the Greensboro Swarm will mark the fifth the 2018-19 G League season for Dwayne Bacon. In his last appearance he contributed to a 109-95 win over the Maine Red Claws on Dec. 27, with totals of 19 points and nine rebounds in 30 minutes of play. He has appeared in four games for the Swarm, averaging 19.8 points, 8.3 rebounds and 4.3 assists in 32.3 minutes per game.

Bacon will join the Swarm in Fort Wayne, IN where the team will take on the Fort Wayne Mad Ants at 5:00pm ET at the MTI Center on Sunday, Dec. 30, 2018.