Hornets Assign Dwayne Bacon To Greensboro Swarm

December 8, 2018 – Charlotte Hornets General Manager Mitch Kupchak announced today that the team has assigned forward Dwayne Bacon to the Greensboro Swarm, the team’s NBA G League affiliate.

In 15 games, Bacon has averaged 5.5 points, 1.7 rebounds and 0.9 assists in 12.5 minutes per game in his second season with the Hornets. Bacon was selected 40th overall in 2017 NBA Draft by New Orleans and acquired by Charlotte, along with cash considerations, in exchange for Frank Jackson (31st overall) on draft night.

This marks Bacon’s second assignment to the Swarm in 2018-19. He has appeared in one game for Greensboro and posted 17 points, eight rebounds and two assists in 37 minutes against the Westchester Knicks on Dec. 1. Bacon will be available for the Swarm’s game tonight against the Delaware Blue Coats at the Fieldhouse at the Greensboro Coliseum Complex at 7 pm.