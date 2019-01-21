Hornets Assign Dwayne Bacon and Devonte' Graham To Greensboro Swarm

January 21, 2019 – Charlotte Hornets General Manager Mitch Kupchak announced today that the team has assigned forward Dwayne Bacon and guard Devonte’ Graham to the Greensboro Swarm, the team’s NBA G League affiliate.

Dwayne Bacon has appeared in 23 games averaging 4.6 points, 1.5 rebounds and 0.7 assists in 10.6 minutes per game in his second season with the Charlotte Hornets. Bacon was selected 40th overall in 2017 NBA Draft by New Orleans and acquired by Charlotte, along with cash considerations, in exchange for Frank Jackson (31st overall) on draft night. The assignment to the Greensboro Swarm will mark the eighth of the 2018-19 G League season for Dwayne Bacon. He has appeared in seven games for the Swarm, averaging 20.9 points, 7.4 rebounds and 2.7 assists in 33.1 minutes per game.

Graham has appeared in 26 games for the Hornets, holding averages 4.2 points and 2.2 assists in 12.3 minutes per game. Charlotte acquired the rights to Graham, the 34th overall selection in the 2018 NBA Draft, from the Atlanta Hawks in a draft night trade. The assignment marks Devonte’ Graham’s sixth assignment to the Greensboro Swarm this season. The rookie guard has appeared in six games for the Swarm, averaging 25.3 points, 5.5 rebounds and 6.3 assists in 34.2 minutes. Among players with five or more appearances this season, Graham’s 25.3 points per game ranks sixth in the G League.

Bacon and Graham will be available for the Swarm’s game today against the Canton Charge at The Fieldhouse at the Greensboro Coliseum Complex at 2 pm.