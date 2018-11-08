Hornets Assign Devonte' Graham To Greensboro Swarm

November 9, 2018 – Charlotte Hornets General Manager Mitch Kupchak announced today that the team has assigned guard Devonte Graham to the Greensboro Swarm, the team’s NBA G League affiliate.

Graham has appeared in two games averaging 3.5 points and 1.5 assists in 9.5 minutes per game in his rookie season with the Hornets. Charlotte acquired the rights to Graham, the 34th overall selection in the 2018 NBA Draft, from the Atlanta Hawks in a draft night trade. Graham, a 6-2 guard from Kansas, was the 2017-18 Big 12 Player of the Year and a consensus First Team All-American after averaging 17.3 points, 7.2 assists, 4.0 rebounds and 1.6 steals in 37.8 minutes in 39 games played as a senior.

This marks Graham’s second assignment to the Greensboro Swarm this season. In two appearances with Greensboro he is averaging 23.5 points, 6.5 rebounds and 8.0 assists in 35.2 minutes per game. Graham will be available to play in the Swarm’s home opener against Grand Rapids at the Greensboro Field House on Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018.