Hornets Assign Devonte' Graham To Greensboro

February 27, 2019 – Charlotte Hornets General Manager Mitch Kupchak announced today that the team has assigned guard Devonte’ Graham to the Greensboro Swarm, the team’s NBA G League affiliate.

In 31 appearances with the Hornets, Graham has averaged 4.4 points and 2.2 assists in 13.0 minutes per game. This marks Graham’s ninth assignment to the Swarm this season. In ten appearances with Greensboro, he is averaging 23.8 points, 4.5 rebounds and 4.8 assists in 33.8 minutes per game. In Graham’s most recent appearance with Greensboro on Feb. 24 against Wisconsin, Graham totaled 26 points, five rebounds and three assists in 39 minutes of play.

Graham will join the Swarm in Greensboro prior to the team’s game tomorrow against the Westchester Knicks on Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019 at 11:00am ET at the Fieldhouse in Greensboro, N.C.