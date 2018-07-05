Hornets Announce Roster for MGM Resorts NBA Summer League 2018

June 29, 2018 – July 5, 2018The Charlotte Hornets announced today the team’s 14-man roster for the MGM Resorts NBA Summer League 2018 in Las Vegas beginning July 6. Hornets assistant coach Jay Hernandez will serve as head coach of the team’s summer league squad. The team’s full roster is listed below.



The Hornets will open their MGM Resorts NBA Summer League 2018 schedule on Friday, July 6 against the Oklahoma City Thunder squad at 5:30 p.m. ET. Charlotte will also play the Miami Heat (Sunday, July 8, at 5 p.m.) and Boston Celtics (Monday, July 9, at 7 p.m.). Following the three preliminary games, all 30 teams will be seeded for tournament play, which starts on July 11 and concludes with the Championship Game on July 17.

The ESPN family of networks and NBA TV will televise all games of the MGM Resorts NBA Summer League. Extensive coverage of the Hornets Summer League team will be available on Hornets.com and on all of the Hornets social media platforms.

No. Player Pos. Ht. Wt. Birthdate Prior to NBA/Home Country Yrs Pro 7 Dwayne Bacon G/F 6-7 221 8/30/95 Florida State/USA 1 0 Miles Bridges F 6-7 225 3/21/98 Michigan State/USA R 32 Joe Chealey G 6-3 190 11/1/95 Alabama-College of Charleston/USA R 10 Gabe Devoe G 6-3 207 12/16/95 Clemson/USA R 4 Devonte' Graham G 6-2 185 2/22/95 Kansas/USA R 24 Terry Henderson G 6-4 200 3/21/94 North Carolina State/USA R 41 Willy Hernangomez C 6-11 240 5/27/94 Cajasol Sevilla/Spain 2 35 B.J. Johnson G/F 6-7 200 12/21/95 La Salle/USA R 8 Arnoldas Kulboka F 6-10 215 1/4/98 Betaland Capo d'Orlando (Italy)/Lithuania R 55 J.P. Macura G 6-5 205 6/5/95 Xavier/USA R 9 Mangok Mathiang F/C 6-10 230 10/8/92 Louisville/Australia 1 1 Malik Monk G 6-3 200 2/4/98 Kentucky/USA R 51 Luke Petrasek F 6-10 215 8/17/95 Columbia/USA R 33 Shannon Scott G 6-1 185 12/21/92 Ohio State/USA R

2018 HORNETS MGM RESORTS NBA SUMMER LEAGUE SCHEDULE SCHEDULE

July 6 (5:30 p.m.EST, ESPNU) - Oklahoma City Thunder - Thomas and Mack

July 8 (5 p.m. EST, NBA TV) - Miami Heat - Cox Pavillion

July 9 (7 p.m. EST, ESPN2) - Boston Celtics - Cox Pavillion

TBD - TBD - TBD

TBD - TBD - TBD

*Times subject to change daily, please confirm with a member of the Hornets Communications Department.