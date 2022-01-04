Hornets Announce Partnership with YMCA of Greater Charlotte

January 4, 2022 – The Charlotte Hornets today announced that the organization has teamed up with the YMCA of Greater Charlotte (YMCA) for a multi-year partnership focused on making an impact in the Charlotte community through health equity and youth programming.

As part of the collaboration, the Hornets will serve as the title sponsor for the YMCA’s youth basketball leagues, which will feature Junior Hornets-branded competition jerseys. The YMCA is also intimately integrated into the “Bee-Ball for All” initiative, which the Hornets launched in July in an event at the Stratford Richardson YMCA. Bee-Ball for All is intended to spread a love for the game of basketball among local youth by distributing 10,000 free basketballs to children ages 5-17 in the Charlotte community, of which 5,000 will go to kids taking part in YMCA youth development programs. In addition, the YMCA will play a significant role in the Hornets’ “Pass the Plate” program, which aims to introduce students to healthy, affordable and accessible cooking options as part of the NBA Fit platform that encourages the physical and mental wellbeing of fans.

“We are thrilled to have the YMCA of Greater Charlotte as an official partner of the Charlotte Hornets,” said Hornets President & Vice Chairman Fred Whitfield. “Our organizations have partnered on many community initiatives over the years, and we are excited to continue working together to support and inspire the next generation of leaders, entrepreneurs and athletes in the Charlotte area.”

The partnership also includes integrated branding opportunities, both within select YMCA facilities and at Spectrum Center. Throughout the NBA season, the two organizations will also work together to identify and offer a range of VIP Experiences for youth constituents.

“The YMCA and the Hornets are very much aligned in both our healthy living and youth development efforts,” said YMCA of Greater Charlotte Interim President & CEO Cesar Silva. “We are happy to begin working with the Hornets in a more formal capacity to ignite youth empowerment and improve the health of our community so Charlotte residents can reach their full potential and thrive.”