Hornets Announce New Partnership with Socios.com

September 27, 2021 – The Charlotte Hornets today announced a new partnership with Socios.com, the leading global blockchain provider for the sports and entertainment industry. Socios.com is a direct-to-consumer (D2C) platform that leverages blockchain technology to provide the world’s leading sporting organizations with the tools to engage with and monetize their global fanbases.

The partnership grants Socios.com the ability to use Hornets logos and marks both within the team’s home marketing territory and internationally, and also focuses on marketing Socios.com through in-arena digital signage during home games at Spectrum Center, as well as on the team’s website, mobile app and social media channels.

“We are excited to partner with Socios.com and use their technology to engage and interact with our fans,” said Hornets President & Vice Chairman Fred Whitfield. “We look forward to integrating Socios.com into our family of partners and helping build their presence among our fanbase.”

The Hornets join a 60-plus strong network of major international sporting properties on the Socios.com roster, which also includes European soccer giants FC Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain, Juventus, AC Milan, Atlético Madrid, Valencia, Manchester City, Inter Milan, Arsenal and the Argentina and Portugal national soccer teams, as well as a number of leading teams from F1, esports and cricket.

The partnership is part of Socios.com’s growing expansion into the U.S. sports industry, with the Hornets becoming the 15th NBA franchise to partner with Socios.com.

Alexandre Dreyfus, CEO of Socios.com and Chiliz, added, “Another massive U.S. sports franchise has joined the Socios.com roster. We can’t wait to get started with the Hornets and look forward to creating unprecedented engagement opportunities with their fans the world over in the years to come.”

Socios.com has major global expansion plans and will increase their existing presence in Europe, while targeting many more Fan Token launches in the USA, Asia and South America with the world’s leading sporting properties. Socios.com has multiple office locations around the world and has already opened new regional headquarters in Madrid, Istanbul, São Paulo and Buenos Aires in 2021. The company will open a new office in North America in the near future.