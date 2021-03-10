Hornets Announce New Partnership with Hennessy

March 10, 2021 – The Charlotte Hornets today announced a new partnership with Hennessy, under which Hennessy will become an Official Spirit of the Charlotte Hornets. The Hornets are one of 10 NBA teams partnering with Hennessy to evolve its existing status as the Official Spirit of the NBA, WNBA, NBA G League and USA Basketball.

“We are excited to partner with Hennessy and have the world’s best-selling cognac become part of our team,” said Hornets President & Vice Chairman Fred Whitfield. “We take it as a compliment when an NBA partner recognizes the Hornets as an organization that can enhance its ties to the league and our great fans. We look forward to seeing our fans enjoy Hennessy cocktails at Spectrum Center.”

As part of the deal, Hennessy will have a branded club bar at Spectrum Center beginning with the 2021-22 season. Hennessy also receives the rights to use Hornets logos and marks, as well as digital advertising at Spectrum Center and a presence on Hornets social media outlets. In addition, the Hornets will also support Hennessy’s community programming, including its initiatives for Black-owned businesses, the Unfinished Business program and Never Stop Never Settle Society.

“These partnerships are a natural extension of our overall NBA programming, allowing us to engage with and impact NBA fans on a local level,” said Jasmin Allen, Senior Vice President, Hennessy US. “We look forward to bringing Hennessy’s ‘Never Stop. Never Settle’ ethos to life through custom activations that reflect and celebrate the spirit of each of these regional communities.”