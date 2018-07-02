Hornets Announce Coaching Staff

July 2, 2018 – Charlotte Hornets President of Basketball Operations & General Manager Mitch Kupchak announced today that the team has named Jay Triano, Chad Iske, Jay Hernandez, Ronald Nored and Dutch Gaitley assistant coaches on the staff of new Head Coach James Borrego.

Triano brings 15 years of NBA coaching experience to Charlotte, including 308 games as a head coach with the Toronto Raptors and Phoenix Suns. He entered the NBA in 2002 as an assistant coach with the Raptors and served in that capacity until December 3, 2008, when he was named interim head coach. The first Canadian-born head coach in NBA history, he went on to serve as head coach of the team for the remainder of that season and two more seasons after that. From 2012-16, Triano was an assistant coach with the Portland Trail Blazers, before moving to the Suns as associate head coach in 2016-17. He served as Phoenix’s interim head coach for 79 games last season. Triano is also in his second stint as head coach of the Canadian National Team, a post he has held since 2012 and previously had from 1998-2004.

Iske comes to the Hornets after serving as an assistant coach with the Washington Wizards for the last two seasons. He has 19 years of NBA experience, including 10 as an assistant coach. Iske started his career in 1999 as an intern with the Denver Nuggets and worked his way through the ranks as scouting coordinator, video coordinator and advance scout before becoming an assistant coach in 2008. He stayed in Denver until 2013, after which he spent two seasons as an assistant coach for the Philadelphia 76ers (2013-15) and one season as associate head coach of the Sacramento Kings (2015-16) before joining the Wizards in 2016.

Hernandez joins the Hornets after spending the last four seasons as an assistant coach with the Orlando Magic, where he worked alongside Borrego in 2014-15. Hernandez, was responsible for game scouting, on-court skill development and running pre-draft workouts. Prior to joining the Magic, he specialized in player development and ran Pro Hoops Inc., which trained players and teams looking to improve their on-court performance that he established in 2004. From 2011-14, Hernandez oversaw pre-draft training that prepared 14 NBA Draft selections, including seven lottery picks.

Nored comes to Charlotte after two seasons as head coach of the Long Island Nets, the NBA G League affiliate of the Brooklyn Nets. After his four-year playing career at Butler University ended in 2012, Nored spent one season as a high school coach in Indiana before becoming an assistant coach with the Maine Red Claws, the G League affiliate of the Boston Celtics, in 2013-14. One year later he moved to the Celtics as a player development coach alongside his college coach, Brad Stevens. He then served as an assistant coach at the University of Northern Kentucky in 2015-16 before returning to the G League as head coach of the Long Island Nets.

Gaitley joins Borrego in coming to Charlotte from the San Antonio Spurs. He spent the last five years in San Antonio’s video department, starting as an intern in 2013-14. Following his internship, he became assistant video coordinator in 2014. He was then promoted to head video coordinator in 2016. Prior to joining the Spurs, Gaitley spent one season as video coordinator at Lehigh University (2012-13) and one season as a graduate assistant at Temple University (2011-12) after finishing his collegiate playing career with the Owls in 2010-11.