Hornets Announce Basketball Operations Promotions

November 15, 2021 – Charlotte Hornets President of Basketball Operations & General Manager Mitch Kupchak announced today the following promotions within the team’s basketball operations department: Buzz Peterson to Senior Vice President of Basketball Operations & Assistant General Manager, Larry Jordan to Vice President of Player Personnel and David Duquette to Assistant General Manager.

“The promotions for Buzz, Larry and David are very well deserved as all three of them possess a wide array of talent, experience and basketball knowledge,” said Kupchak. “They have all played an integral part in our team building process since I arrived in Charlotte. I’m excited to continue to work with them in the future as we build around our young, talented core of players and look to take the next step in our growth as a team.”

Peterson is in his 10th season with the Hornets, having served the past four seasons as Assistant General Manager. He has been involved in all aspects of the team’s basketball operations, including professional and collegiate scouting, draft preparations, player acquisitions, G League operations and salary cap management. During his tenure with the Hornets, Peterson has also served as a Senior Advisor of Basketball Operations, Director of Player Personnel and a scout. Prior to the NBA, Peterson held college head coaching positions at the University of North Carolina Wilmington, Coastal Carolina University, the University of Tennessee, the University of Tulsa and Appalachian State University (twice), compiling an overall coaching record of 267-227.

In his 10th season with the organization, Jordan has spent the prior seven seasons as the team’s Director of Player Personnel. Jordan’s responsibilities include scouting college, G League and NBA games to identify and evaluate players, as well as providing results and analyses to assist in building and improving the roster for both the Hornets and its G League affiliate, the Greensboro Swarm. Additionally, he oversees the team’s scouting department. Previously, Jordan spent two years with the organization as Director of Special Projects, working closely with various departments across the organization.

Duquette enters his 11th season with the Hornets, having served as Director of Basketball Strategy/Team Counsel for the previous three seasons. Among the variety of basketball operations matters he oversees, Duquette advises on the NBA Collective Bargaining Agreement, salary cap management and player contracts. During his time in Charlotte, Duquette has also served as Director of Basketball Affairs and a Basketball Operations Assistant. Before joining Charlotte, Duquette started his NBA career as an intern and later a Basketball Operations Assistant with the Minnesota Timberwolves.