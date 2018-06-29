Hornets Announce 2018 Mini-Camp Roster
Team To Host Four-Day Mini-Camp In Charlotte Starting Monday
June 29, 2018 – The Charlotte Hornets announced today the 19-man roster for the team’s mini-camp beginning July 2 in advance of the MGM Resorts NBA Summer League 2018 in Las Vegas. The team’s full mini-camp roster is listed below.
The four-day mini-camp will take place at the Novant Health Training Center inside Spectrum Center from Monday, July 2 through Thursday, July 5. Hornets Head Coach James Borrego and players participating in the mini-camp will be available to the media after the first practice each day.
Media is advised to arrive each day by 11:30 a.m. Media attending practices should enter through the media/employee entrance on the Fifth Street side of Spectrum Center and proceed to the Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina Home Court area to await a member of the communications staff.
Following the mini-camp in Charlotte, the Hornets will open their MGM Resorts NBA Summer League 2018 schedule on Friday, July 6, against the Oklahoma City Thunder at 5:30 p.m. ET (ESPNU). Charlotte will play the Miami Heat on Sunday, July 8, at 5 p.m. ET (NBA TV) and the Boston Celtics on Monday, July 9, at 7 p.m. ET (ESPN2) before starting tournament play. All Summer League games will be broadcast on either the ESPN family of networks or NBA TV.
|No.
|Player
|Pos.
|Ht.
|Wt.
|Birthdate
|Prior to NBA/Home Country
|Yrs Pro
|7
|Dwayne Bacon
|G/F
|6-7
|221
|8/30/95
|Florida State/USA
|1
|0
|Miles Bridges
|F
|6-7
|225
|3/21/98
|Michigan State/USA
|R
|32
|Chris Cokley
|F
|6-8
|238
|7/27/96
|Alabama-Birmingham/USA
|R
|25
|James Demery
|F
|6-6
|200
|2/18/95
|Saint Joseph's/USA
|R
|10
|Gabe Devoe
|G
|6-3
|207
|12/16/95
|Clemson/USA
|R
|4
|Devonte' Graham
|G
|6-2
|185
|2/22/95
|Kansas/USA
|R
|24
|Terry Henderson
|G
|6-4
|200
|3/21/94
|North Carolina State/USA
|R
|41
|Willy Hernangomez
|C
|6-11
|240
|5/27/94
|Cajasol Sevilla/Spain
|2
|35
|B.J. Johnson
|G/F
|6-7
|200
|12/21/95
|La Salle/USA
|R
|11
|Brice Johnson
|F
|6-10
|230
|6/27/94
|North Carolina/USA
|2
|8
|Arnoldas Kulboka
|F
|6-10
|215
|1/4/98
|Betaland Capo d'Orlando (Italy)/Lithuania
|R
|43
|Ben Lammers
|C
|6-10
|234
|11/12/95
|Georgia Tech/USA
|R
|55
|J.P. Macura
|G
|6-5
|205
|6/5/95
|Xavier/USA
|R
|9
|Mangok Mathiang
|F/C
|6-10
|230
|10/8/92
|Louisville/Australia
|1
|1
|Malik Monk
|G
|6-3
|200
|2/4/88
|Kentucky/USA
|R
|51
|Luke Petrasek
|F
|6-10
|215
|8/17/95
|Columbia/USA
|R
|23
|Demetre Rivers
|G
|6-8
|180
|12/7/95
|Mercer/USA
|R
|33
|Shannon Scott
|G
|6-1
|185
|12/21/92
|Ohio State/USA
|R
|22
|Alec Wintering
|G
|6-0
|165
|4/26/95
|Portland/USA
|R
2018 HORNETS MINI-CAMP SCHEDULE
July 2 (10 a.m. – 12 p.m.) - Novant Health Training Center - Media Arrival (11:30 a.m.)
July 2 (5 p.m. – 7 p.m.) - Novant Health Training Center - Closed to media
July 3 (10 a.m. – 12 p.m.) - Novant Health Training Center - Media Arrival (11:30 a.m.)
July 3 (5 p.m. – 7 p.m.) - Novant Health Training Center - Closed to media
July 4 (10 a.m. – 12 p.m.) - Novant Health Training Center - Media Arrival (11:30 a.m.)
July 5 (10 a.m. – 12 p.m.) - Novant Health Training Center - Media Arrival (11:30 a.m.)
*Times subject to change daily, please confirm with a member of the Hornets Communications Department.