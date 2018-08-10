Hornets Announce 2018-19 Regular-Season Schedule

SCHEDULE FORMATS: List (PDF) | Analysis (PDF) | Poster (18x24) | Digital Wallpapers (link)

August 10, 2018 – The Charlotte Hornets will open the regular season at home for the first time in four years when they tip off the 2018-19 campaign against the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday, Oct. 17, at 7 p.m. at Spectrum Center. The 2018-19 regular-season schedule is presented by Grant Thornton, the official accounting firm of the Charlotte Hornets.

Highlights of the Hornets home schedule include a visit from Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant and the two-time defending NBA Champion Golden State Warriors on Monday, Feb. 25, and a matchup with LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers on Saturday, Dec. 15. Additional highlights include games against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Thursday, Nov. 1, and the Houston Rockets on Wednesday, Feb. 27, as well as a pair of contests against the Boston Celtics on Monday, Nov. 19, and Saturday, March 23.

Nineteen of Charlotte’s 41 home games will take place on weekend dates, including 10 Fridays, seven Saturdays and two Sundays. The team’s longest homestand is five straight games from Dec. 12 through Dec. 21, and the longest road trip is six games from Jan. 5 to Jan. 14. The Hornets have 15 sets of back-to-back games, one more than last season.

All 82 regular-season games will be televised on FOX Sports Southeast and streamed on the FOX Sports App, and will be broadcast on radio on WFNZ and the Hornets app. The Hornets are scheduled to play one game on ESPN, the April 10 season finale when they host the Orlando Magic.

The 2018-19 campaign also marks the 30th Anniversary of the inaugural 1988-89 Hornets season, which the team will commemorate throughout the season. The celebration will be highlighted by a series of at least six “Classic Night” games, during which the team will wear a white Classic Edition uniform, play on a court based on the design used from 1995-97 and utilize music and game presentation elements designed to take fans back to the Charlotte Coliseum of the late 1980s and 1990s. The “Classic Night” games will honor some of the organization’s all-time great players and feature giveaways, including bobbleheads and T-shirts, that highlight some of the top players and moments in Hornets history. The complete schedule of “Classic Night” games and promotional items will be unveiled in the coming weeks.

Along with new Head Coach James Borrego, the Hornets this offseason added 2018 NBA Draft picks Miles Bridges and Devonte’ Graham, along with center Bismack Biyombo via trade and six-time NBA All-Star Tony Parker in free agency. The newcomers join a Hornets core that includes two-time All-Star Kemba Walker, Nicolas Batum, Michael Kidd-Gilchrist, Marvin Williams, Cody Zeller, Frank Kaminsky and Malik Monk.

Swarm365 Memberships and Pick 23 Plans for the 2018-19 season are on sale now. Swarm365 Memberships start at $48 on average in the lower level and as low as $12 on average in the upper level, and members receive some of the best benefits in all of professional sports. The Pick 23 Plan includes Opening Night and 22 additional games of the purchaser’s choice, starting at $14 per game on average. For more information, call 704.HORNETS or visit hornets.com/tickets.

To download the Hornets 2018-19 regular-season schedule into a choice of various calendar formats, click here.