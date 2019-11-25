Hornets and Food Lion Feeds Partner To Support 1,000 Charlotte-Area Families At Annual Cornucopia Event On November 26

November 25, 2019 – The Charlotte Hornets and Food Lion Feeds announced today that the two organizations will once again provide Thanksgiving meals to 1,000 families in need at the Hornets’ ninth annual Cornucopia event on Tuesday, November 26, at Spectrum Center. At 1:30 p.m., the entire Hornets team and coaching staff will help distribute food, along with Hornets executives and ambassadors, Food Lion executives and associates, Coca-Cola Consolidated executives and staff, military service members and Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina.

The Official Hunger Relief Partner of the Charlotte Hornets, Food Lion Feeds is donating all the ingredients for a warm Thanksgiving meal: turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes, cut yams, sweet peas, whole kernel corn, macaroni and cheese and cranberry sauce. Hornets partner Coca-Cola is providing a two-liter bottle of Sprite for every meal. Each meal contains enough food to feed a family of four, resulting in approximately 4,000 people being served.

“Thanksgiving provides a time to reflect on the things we are grateful for but it is also a day to spend meaningful time with family, friends and loved ones,” said Hornets President & Vice Chairman Fred Whitfield. “The Hornets, along with our fantastic partners Food Lion and Coca-Cola, are proud to do our part to make the holiday season a little more joyous for those in our community who need a helping hand this holiday season.”

The Hornets and Food Lion Feeds will also partner to donate turkeys to WFNZ’s annual Street Turkeys initiative on Wednesday, November 27, which benefits local feeding agencies. Since announcing their partnership in September 2014, the two organizations have provided more than 1 million meals to Charlotte families.

“At Food Lion, we believe that all of our neighbors deserve to have a nutritious meal with family, and we recognize that many families in our home community of Charlotte have to make tough choices during the holiday season,” said Meg Ham, president of Food Lion. “We’re proud to join with the Charlotte Hornets and Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina to make the holidays a little brighter for some of our neighbors in need. We’re committed to nourishing our neighbors and fighting hunger in the Charlotte community and all of the towns and cities we serve, and it is strong partnerships such as this that will make that a reality.”