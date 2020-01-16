Hornets Sign Ray Spalding

January 15, 2020 – Charlotte Hornets President of Basketball Operations & General Manager Mitch Kupchak announced today that the team has signed forward Ray Spalding to a two-way contract. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Spalding was originally drafted with the 56th overall selection in the 2018 NBA Draft by the Philadelphia 76ers. The Louisville product was traded on draft night to the Dallas Mavericks and signed with Dallas on July 21, 2018. After spending time in Mavericks and Suns organizations in his rookie year, and signing 10-day contracts with the Suns and Atlanta Hawks, Spalding was ultimately claimed by the Houston Rockets on Oct. 10, 2019, was later waived on Oct. 19, 2019 and has spent the 2019-20 season with the Rio Grande Valley Vipers of the NBA G League.

The 6-10 forward totaled 14 NBA appearances combined between Dallas and Phoenix as a rookie averaging 3.9 points and 3.4 rebounds in 10.6 minutes per game. He also appeared in 29 contest for the Texas Legends of the NBA G League where he appeared in 29 games averaging 15.9 points, 9.3 rebounds and 2.2 blocks in 30.1 minutes per game. In 20 appearances with the Rio Grande Valley this season, Spalding has averaged 15.5 points, 8.5 rebounds and 1.7 blocks in 26.5 minutes per contest.

After signing Spalding, the Hornets roster stands at 17 players.