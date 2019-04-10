Hornet, Bank of America To Honor Command Sergeant Major Steven Johnson, USA, Ret., Fourth Yellow Ribbon Recipient of 2018-19 Season

April 10, 2019 – The Charlotte Hornets and Bank of America tonight will honor Command Sergeant Major Steven Johnson, USA, Ret., as this season’s fourth recipient of the season-long Yellow Ribbon Program. In partnership with Bank of America, the Hornets honor military service members and veterans for their unwavering service to our country and their impact in the community. The Yellow Ribbon Program recognizes one of these heroes during Hornets home games throughout the season. Recipients are acknowledged prior to the national anthem and during an on-court presentation at halftime and given six tickets to the game. In addition, the Hornets make a $1,000 donation to his or her charity of choice. Command Sergeant Major Johnson has selected Purple Heart Homes.

“Command Sergeant Major Steven Johnson spent 28 years serving our country in the United States Army, and since retiring last year, he continues to support our military and veterans,” said Hornets Sports & Entertainment President & Vice Chairman Fred Whitfield. “We are honored to have this opportunity to recognize his commitment and dedication to our country and our military.”

Command Sergeant Major Johnson enlisted in 1990 and served for 28 years before retiring on November 1, 2018. During that time, he saw combat deployments during Operation Iraqi Freedom, as well as in Kosovo and Bosnia, while holding positions including Cav Scout, Infantryman, Infantry Team Leader, Infantry Squad Leader, Howitzer Section Chief, Army Instructor, Gunnery Sergeant, Platoon Sergeant, Master Gunner, Battalion Operations Sergeant, First Sergeant, Brigade Operations Sergeant Major, Command Sergeant Major of the Balkans National Support Element, Soldier Support Services Sergeant Major and Brigade Command Sergeant Major for the 30th Armored Brigade Combat Team.

For his distinguished service, Command Sergeant Major Johnson received the Legion of Merit, Bronze Star Medal, Defense Meritorious Service Medal, Meritorious Service Medal with 1 Oak Leaf Cluster, Army Commendation Medal with 3 Oak Leaf Clusters, Joint Service Achievement Medal, Army Achievement Medal with 5 Oak Leaf Clusters, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, Armed Forces Service Medal, Humanitarian Service Medal with 3 device, Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal, Iraq Campaign Medal with Campaign Star, Global War on Terrorism Expeditionary Medal, NATO Medal, Combat Action Badge and North Carolina Distinguished Service Medal. He was also awarded the Ancient Order of Saint Barbara and the William C. Bilo “Support Forward” Award from the United States Field Artillery Association.

After retiring in November 2018, Command Sergeant Major Johnson joined Bronze Star Homes as Operations Manager and earned his commercial contractor license. In February 2019, he opened his own construction company, Cross Cannons Construction. Command Sergeant Major Johnson continues to support military service members and veterans in need through his work with Purple Heart Homes helping assist veterans or with Bronze Star Homes building modular handicap accessible ramps. He is currently working on an affordable hero cottage and modular addition initiative with Purple Heart Homes that he hopes will have a nationwide impact.

This season’s previous Yellow Ribbon honorees were Colonel Cristina Moore, North Carolina Army National Guard; Lieutenant Colonel Michael Krueger, USAF, Ret.; and Senior Master Sergeant Melvin Barnes, USAF, Ret. To nominate a military service member or veteran for the Yellow Ribbon Program, please visit hornets.com/community/military.