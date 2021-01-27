Greensboro Swarm Announce Schedule For 2020-21 NBA G League Single-Site In Orlando

Swarm Open Against Westchester On ESPNU At 3 P.M. On February 11
by Quinton Wash
Posted: Jan 27, 2021

January 27, 2021 (GREENSBORO, N.C.) – The Greensboro Swarm, the NBA G League affiliate of the Charlotte Hornets, announced today that the team will open its 2020-21 NBA G League single-site schedule on Thursday, February 11, against the Westchester Knicks (New York affiliate) at 3:00 p.m. ET on ESPNU at AdventHealth Arena at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex at Walt Disney World Resort. Hornets assistant coach/director of player development Jay Hernandez will serve as the Greensboro head coach for the single-site.

Greensboro is one of 18 teams to participate in games in Orlando. In total, the Swarm will play a 15-game schedule from February 11 to March 6. Games will be played at one of two venues on campus: AdventHealth Arena or The Field House. The top eight teams will advance to a single-elimination playoff.

The schedule will see the Swarm take on the Ignite, the recently launched team for NBA Draft-eligible players, on Sunday, February 21, at 3:00 p.m. ET on ESPN+. Greensboro will also play in five back-to-back games.

The single-site schedule is below.

Date Time (ET) Opponent Location Note
February 11 3:00 p.m. vs. Westchester Knicks AdventHealth Arena ESPNU
February 12 11:30 a.m. vs. Canton Charge The Field House
February 14 7:30 p.m. at Long Island Nets The Field House
February 16 7:00 p.m. at Delaware Blue Coats AdventHealth Arena
February 18 7:30 p.m. at Iowa Wolves The Field House
February 19 3:00 p.m. vs. Memphis Hustle AdventHealth Arena
February 21 3:00 p.m. vs. Team Ignite AdventHealth Arena ESPN+
February 23 3:30 p.m. at Rio Grande Valley Vipers The Field House
February 24 3:30 p.m. at Oklahoma City Blue The Field House
February 26 7:30 p.m. vs. Raptors 905 The Field House
February 28 7:00 p.m. at Erie BayHawks AdventHealth Arena
March 1 7:30 p.m. vs Lakeland Magic The Field House
March 3 3:30 p.m. at Austin Spurs The Field House
March 5 11:00 a.m. vs Fort Wayne Mad Ants AdventHealth Arena
March 6 7:30 9.m. vs Agua Caliente Clippers The Field House
