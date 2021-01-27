Greensboro Swarm Announce Schedule For 2020-21 NBA G League Single-Site In Orlando
Swarm Open Against Westchester On ESPNU At 3 P.M. On February 11
January 27, 2021 (GREENSBORO, N.C.) – The Greensboro Swarm, the NBA G League affiliate of the Charlotte Hornets, announced today that the team will open its 2020-21 NBA G League single-site schedule on Thursday, February 11, against the Westchester Knicks (New York affiliate) at 3:00 p.m. ET on ESPNU at AdventHealth Arena at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex at Walt Disney World Resort. Hornets assistant coach/director of player development Jay Hernandez will serve as the Greensboro head coach for the single-site.
Greensboro is one of 18 teams to participate in games in Orlando. In total, the Swarm will play a 15-game schedule from February 11 to March 6. Games will be played at one of two venues on campus: AdventHealth Arena or The Field House. The top eight teams will advance to a single-elimination playoff.
The schedule will see the Swarm take on the Ignite, the recently launched team for NBA Draft-eligible players, on Sunday, February 21, at 3:00 p.m. ET on ESPN+. Greensboro will also play in five back-to-back games.
The single-site schedule is below.
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Opponent
|Location
|Note
|February 11
|3:00 p.m.
|vs. Westchester Knicks
|AdventHealth Arena
|ESPNU
|February 12
|11:30 a.m.
|vs. Canton Charge
|The Field House
|February 14
|7:30 p.m.
|at Long Island Nets
|The Field House
|February 16
|7:00 p.m.
|at Delaware Blue Coats
|AdventHealth Arena
|February 18
|7:30 p.m.
|at Iowa Wolves
|The Field House
|February 19
|3:00 p.m.
|vs. Memphis Hustle
|AdventHealth Arena
|February 21
|3:00 p.m.
|vs. Team Ignite
|AdventHealth Arena
|ESPN+
|February 23
|3:30 p.m.
|at Rio Grande Valley Vipers
|The Field House
|February 24
|3:30 p.m.
|at Oklahoma City Blue
|The Field House
|February 26
|7:30 p.m.
|vs. Raptors 905
|The Field House
|February 28
|7:00 p.m.
|at Erie BayHawks
|AdventHealth Arena
|March 1
|7:30 p.m.
|vs Lakeland Magic
|The Field House
|March 3
|3:30 p.m.
|at Austin Spurs
|The Field House
|March 5
|11:00 a.m.
|vs Fort Wayne Mad Ants
|AdventHealth Arena
|March 6
|7:30 9.m.
|vs Agua Caliente Clippers
|The Field House
