Great Opportunity Awaiting Great Teammate, Person in Willy Hernangómez

Come gamedays, practice days, community events and everywhere in between, the smile on Hornets center Willy Hernangómez’s face is always about as wide as his 6’11” frame is tall. Whether it’s greeting teammates (his ‘hermanos’), employees, media members and more, nearly everybody gets a taste of the Spaniard’s vibrant personality.

And with Cody Zeller now out indefinitely with a fractured hand, the Hornets will need to see that same sort of gusto on the court from Hernangómez, who will certainly be picking up some extra minutes in the frontcourt along with Frank Kaminsky and Bismack Biyombo.

Charlotte acquired Hernangómez a little less than year ago in a trade with the New York Knicks. He spent much of the last two months of the 2017-18 campaign learning things on the fly and perhaps struggled to find his footing behind fellow big men in Zeller, Kaminsky and Dwight Howard.

But after an immensely productive offseason back home in Madrid and at NBA Summer League in Las Vegas, Hernangómez appears as ready as ever to take on more responsibility, especially right now when the team needs him the most.

“It’s always sad when a teammate gets hurt,” said Hernangómez one day after the Zeller injury. “Cody is a great, great friend of mine, but this is a big opportunity for me now. I think I’m ready. I’m just going to do my best and do everything to help my team.”

He added, “Obviously, I can shoot more now, but my confidence [is better, too]. I’m stronger, I’m faster, I’m more mature the way I play right now, the way I see basketball now. Being a professional, this is my seventh year counting my years in Spain. Every year you learn something new.”

“He’s a more confident, physical player on the interior because he’s changed his body,” says Hornets Head Coach James Borrego. “He’s in the weight room more than anybody right now on our team. His shooting range – he’s really stepping out. You have to guard him now at the three.”

Over his last nine games, Hernangómez is averaging 8.7 points and 5.9 rebounds in 14.4 minutes off the bench. He’s also connected on 12-of-25 three-point attempts this season, good for an outstanding conversion rate of 48.0 percent.

Borrego has not made any concrete choice on the new starting center (could very easily be a fluid situation depending on the length of Zeller’s absence and nightly matchups), although stresses Hernangómez has played quite well since reentering the rotation in mid-December.

“He’s got room to grow in many areas, but I think that’s a good thing,” Borrego said. “He’s having a real impact on our team and he still has upside there. Most of it’s on the defensive end. He’s got to really protect that paint for us. He’s got to stay in front of the ball, rebound, defend, not just allow guards and bigs to come down and horse us inside.”

While Hernanómez certainly possesses an infectious, cheerful attitude, there’s never been an issue in terms of being able to turn things on when games get underway. If anything, it’s quite the opposite says Spanish National Team teammate, Ricky Rubio.

“There’s not a lot of guys like him,” said Rubio, who currently plays for the Utah Jazz. “It doesn’t seem like he’s competitive, but he’s the most competitive guy you’ll ever see. At the same time, he knows what it takes to win. What it takes to win sometimes if you don’t play, is bringing a laugh or a hug or some good energy to the locker room. He’s done that and that says a lot about him.”

Hernangómez is someone who thrives being around other people, added Rubio, and isn’t afraid to go the extra mile (literally) for his friends and family. One recent summer while training together on the National Team, the two became unexpected roommates, much to Rubio’s surprise.

“I made a mistake saying like, ‘Yeah, you can come to my house and sleep over.’ That summer, he came like five times to my house to sleep,” recalled Rubio with a smile. “He drove from Madrid to see his sister which was like eight hours away and then drove from there to Barcelona to see me. He likes being around people. Great dude.”

It’s hard not to root for great people to be successful and Hernangómez certainly falls into that category. If the Hornets can get the same caliber of player on the court as the person Hernangómez is off it, they’ll certainly be in great shape with Zeller on the mend.