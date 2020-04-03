Fox Sports Southeast To Televise NBA 2K Simulations of Postponed 2019-20 Charlotte Hornets Games

April 3, 2020 – FOX Sports Southeast (FSSE), exclusive regional broadcaster of the Charlotte Hornets, today announced that it will televise NBA 2K simulations of postponed Charlotte Hornets games from the 2019-20 season beginning tonight, Friday, April 3. In addition, FSSE will continue to re-air select 2019-20 Hornets games throughout the month, followed by Hornets LIVE postgame shows. All programming will also stream on the FOX Sports GO app.

Tonight at 5:30 p.m. ET, fans can catch the first NBA 2K simulation of the series when the Hornets take on the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena. Immediately following, fans can stay tuned at 7 p.m. ET to catch Hornets guard Terry Rozier’s 20-point performance when the team visited the Golden State Warriors on November 2.

NBA 2K simulations will continue this Sunday, April 5 when the Hornets host the Atlanta Hawks at 5:30 p.m. ET. FSSE will then televise an encore of Charlotte’s November 5 home overtime win against Malcolm Brogdon and the Indiana Pacers at 7 p.m. In addition, fans will not want to miss the simulation between the Hornets and reigning NBA Champions Toronto Raptors on Wednesday, April 8 at 5:30 p.m. The week will also feature re-aired matchups from the Golden Warriors’ visit to Queen City on December 4 as well as the Hornets vs. Washington Wizards December 10 game.

A schedule of confirmed Hornets simulation and re-air games are below. For a complete schedule of April broadcasts, visit https://www.foxsports.com/carolinas/story/fox-sports-southeast-to-replay-charlotte-hornets-games-during-nba-hiatus-031920 for weekly updates and to find your local FSSE channel listing.