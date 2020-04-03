Fox Sports Southeast To Televise NBA 2K Simulations of Postponed 2019-20 Charlotte Hornets Games
FSSE To Continue Re-Airing Select Hornets Games Throughout April
April 3, 2020 – FOX Sports Southeast (FSSE), exclusive regional broadcaster of the Charlotte Hornets, today announced that it will televise NBA 2K simulations of postponed Charlotte Hornets games from the 2019-20 season beginning tonight, Friday, April 3. In addition, FSSE will continue to re-air select 2019-20 Hornets games throughout the month, followed by Hornets LIVE postgame shows. All programming will also stream on the FOX Sports GO app.
Tonight at 5:30 p.m. ET, fans can catch the first NBA 2K simulation of the series when the Hornets take on the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena. Immediately following, fans can stay tuned at 7 p.m. ET to catch Hornets guard Terry Rozier’s 20-point performance when the team visited the Golden State Warriors on November 2.
NBA 2K simulations will continue this Sunday, April 5 when the Hornets host the Atlanta Hawks at 5:30 p.m. ET. FSSE will then televise an encore of Charlotte’s November 5 home overtime win against Malcolm Brogdon and the Indiana Pacers at 7 p.m. In addition, fans will not want to miss the simulation between the Hornets and reigning NBA Champions Toronto Raptors on Wednesday, April 8 at 5:30 p.m. The week will also feature re-aired matchups from the Golden Warriors’ visit to Queen City on December 4 as well as the Hornets vs. Washington Wizards December 10 game.
A schedule of confirmed Hornets simulation and re-air games are below. For a complete schedule of April broadcasts, visit https://www.foxsports.com/carolinas/story/fox-sports-southeast-to-replay-charlotte-hornets-games-during-nba-hiatus-031920 for weekly updates and to find your local FSSE channel listing.
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Game
|Friday, April 3
|5:30 p.m.
|Simulation: Hornets @ Atlanta Hawks
|7 p.m.
|Re-Air: Hornets @ Golden State Warriors – November 2, 2019
|Sunday, April 5
|5:30 p.m.
|Simulation: Hornets vs. Atlanta Hawks
|7 p.m.
|Re-Air: Hornets vs. Indiana Pacers – November 5, 2019
|Tuesday, April 7
|5:30 p.m.
|Simulation: Hornets @ New Orleans Pelicans
|7 p.m.
|Re-Air: Hornets @ Detroit Pistons – November 29, 2019
|Wednesday, April 8
|5:30 p.m.
|Simulation: Hornets vs. Toronto Raptors
|7 p.m.
|Re-Air: Hornets vs. Golden State Warriors – December 4, 2019
|Saturday, April 11
|5:30 p.m.
|Simulation: Hornets vs. Washington Wizards
|7 p.m.
|Re-Air: Hornets vs. Washington Wizards – December 10, 2019
|Monday, April 13
|5:30 p.m.
|Simulation: Hornets vs. Miami Heat
|7 p.m.
|Re-Air: Hornets @ Chicago Bulls – December 13, 2019
|Wednesday, April 15
|5:30 p.m.
|Simulation: Hornets @ Philadelphia 76ers
|7 p.m.
|Re-Air: Hornets vs. Sacramento Kings – December 17, 2019
