FOX Sports Southeast to Televise Charlotte Hornets-Boston Celtics Preseason Game at UNC-Chapel Hill on Friday, September 28

CHARLOTTE (September 26, 2018) – FOX Sports Southeast will televise the Charlotte Hornets’ first preseason game on Friday, September 28, at 7:30 p.m. ET, against the Boston Celtics. This First Look telecast will be presented by Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina with limited commercial interruption and will take place at the Dean E. Smith Center on the University of North Carolina campus. Eric Collins and Dell Curry will call the game along with courtside analyst Stephanie Ready.

Those slated to join the telecast from Chapel Hill include Hornets General Manager and UNC alum Mitch Kupchak, UNC men’s basketball Head Coach Roy Williams, and other distinguished UNC alumni.

Additionally, throughout the telecast FOX Sports Southeast and the Hornets will jointly support relief efforts around Hurricane Florence. Fans will be able to contribute to the American Red Cross by texting FLORENCE to 90999 to give $10, with all proceeds earmarked for hurricane victims. Fans can also purchase special Carolina Strong T-shirts benefiting the Foundation For The Carolinas Hurricane Florence Relief Fund by visiting HornetsFanShop.com.

In addition:

Hornets executives Fred Whitfield, President and Vice Chairman, and Pete Guelli, Executive Vice President & Chief Operating Officer, will join the telecast to share recent efforts around players and staff volunteering at Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina and Hornets Chairman Michael Jordan’s donation to assist residents of the Carolinas.

Reagan Greene Pruitt, Vice President Integrated Marketing & Community Engagement for Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina will discuss their donation to the North Carolina Disaster Relief Fund, along with initiatives spearheaded by company employees.

The network’s telecast will also highlight additional community organizations that are providing necessary and immediate relief to those affected by Hurricane Florence, including Direct Relief and United Way of Central Carolinas.

FOX Sports Southeast will deliver Charlotte Hornets games to over 3 million households across North Carolina and South Carolina during the 2018-19 season; the television schedule will be released Monday, October 1. Hornets content from the network is available year round on Facebook, Instagram and @HornetsOnFSSE.