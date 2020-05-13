Fox Sports Southeast and Charlotte Hornets to Present Hornets Classics

May 13, 2020 – FOX Sports Southeast (FSSE), exclusive regional broadcaster of the Charlotte Hornets, today announced that it will televise Hornets Classics, a series featuring memorable games from the franchise’s history, dating back to 1989. The series will begin this Friday, May 15 at 8 p.m. ET and continue every Friday and Sunday night through the end of May. Hornets Classics will also be available to stream on the FOX Sports GO app.

On Friday, May 15 at 8 p.m., games will tip-off with Game 4 of the 1993 first round series against the Boston Celtics when then Hornets center Alonzo Mourning hit a game-winning, series-clinching shot with 0.4 seconds left to give Charlotte a 104-103 victory over Boston, and advancing the Hornets to the Eastern Conference Semifinals. Fans will then be able to catch the Hornets’ 1993 Eastern Conference Semifinals action this Sunday, May 17 at 6 p.m., as FSSE televises Game 3 when Mourning and Larry Johnson combined for 65 points to lead the team to a 110-106 double-overtime victory over the New York Knicks at home.

After this weekend’s slate of games, Hornets NBA action will continue through the end of May and will feature fan favorite and record-breaking games against teams including the Golden State Warriors, New Jersey Nets, Orlando Magic and Chicago Bulls. Local channel listings can be found here and real-time Hornets content is also available on @HornetsOnFSSE.

A schedule of the Hornets Classics is below:

Air Date Time (ET) Game Summary Friday, May 15 8 p.m. May 5, 1993: Hornets vs. Boston Celtics – Hornets defeat Boston 104-103 in Game 4 behind Mourning’s buzzer beating bucket and advance to the Eastern Conference Semifinals. Sunday, May 17 6 p.m. May 14, 1993: Hornets vs. New York Knicks – After losing the first two games of the Eastern Conference Semifinals, Charlotte defeats the Knicks 110-106 in double-overtime at home. Friday, May 22 8 p.m. November 17, 1989: Hornets vs. Golden State Warriors – Current Hornets TV Analyst Dell Curry drains a three-point shot to give the Hornets a 99-98 victory at home. Sunday, May 24 6 p.m. January 20, 1995: Hornets vs. New Jersey Nets – Hornets earn their franchise-best 13th straight home win with a 99-97 victory over the Nets. Friday, May 29 8 p.m. April 30, 2002: Hornets vs. Orlando Magic – Hornets defeat the Magic 102-85 and advance to the second round, as Baron Davis became just the fifth player in NBA history to record back-to-back triple-doubles in the playoffs. Sunday, May 31 6 p.m. January 9, 2001: Hornets vs. Chicago Bulls – Hornets overcome a 19-point third-quarter deficit to defeat Chicago 102-95 in the first triple-overtime game in franchise history.

