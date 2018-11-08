Eight of 10 Members of Hornets 30th Anniversary Team To Be In Attendance For Halftime Recognition During Nov. 17 Game

November 7, 2018 – Eight of the 10 players selected by fan voting to comprise the Charlotte Hornets 30th Anniversary Team are expected to be in attendance on Saturday, Nov. 17, when the group will be recognized at halftime of the Hornets game against the Philadelphia 76ers in the season’s second Classic Night.

Along with current Hornets guard Kemba Walker and FOX Sports Southeast analyst Dell Curry, the players attending include Muggsy Bogues, Baron Davis, Kendall Gill, Alonzo Mourning, Glen Rice and Gerald Wallace. Al Jefferson, who is playing this season with the Xinjiang Flying Tigers of the Chinese Basketball Association, and Larry Johnson round out the 10-member 30th Anniversary Team. Fan voting for the team took place July 30-October 1 on Hornets30.com, the special website created for the celebration of the 30th Anniversary of the inaugural Hornets season in 1988-89.

In addition, the first 7,500 fans entering Spectrum Center that night will receive a commemorative 30th Anniversary Team T-shirt. The T-shirt features images of each of the 10 players created by award-winning illustrator Rob Zilla III.

Like all Classic Night games, the Hornets will wear the white Classic Edition uniform that echoes those worn by the team from its inception in 1988 through 1997 and play on a special classic court based on the court used from 1995 through 1997. The game will also feature additional throwback elements, including music and game presentation elements designed to take fans back to the Charlotte Coliseum of the late 1980s and 1990s.

The Nov. 17 contest is the next home game for the Hornets, who are 4-2 at Spectrum Center this season, including a 3-1 record in a four-game homestand that concluded last night with a win over the Atlanta Hawks. The team now takes its Southeast Division-leading 6-5 record on the road for three games before returning home to take on Philadelphia and honor the 30th Anniversary Team. Tickets for the Nov. 17 matchup and all home games are available at the Spectrum Center Box Office, online at hornets.com or ticketmaster.com, on the Hornets App, or via phone at 1-800-4NBA-TIX.

Also on Nov. 17, the Hornets will fully launch the 30th Anniversary Concourse Museum, a series of historical displays throughout the 100- and 200-level concourses at Spectrum Center. Each of the sites includes photos and/or authentic memorabilia representing a significant piece of the team’s history, along with a code that can be scanned through the Hornets App to view additional content. Topics include the inaugural season, 1991 NBA All-Star Game, first playoff series win and Charlotte Coliseum, as well as the Bobcats and Sting.

In addition, the Hornets have launched a Weekly Video Series consisting of historical features on Hornets30.com and the Hornets App, with a new feature debuting each Thursday from now through the end of the regular season. Each Hornets historical feature gives an in-depth and behind-the-scenes look at memorable moments throughout the 30 years since the franchise arrived in Charlotte. The Hornets interviewed more than 70 people associated with the franchise through the years, including players such as Bogues, Curry, Mourning, Rice, Kelly Tripucka and David Wesley. Other notable interviewees include current and former NBA Commissioners Adam Silver and David Stern, former Charlotte Mayor Harvey Gantt, former Bank of America Chairman & CEO Hugh McColl and uniform designer Alexander Julian. The series started last week with Charlotte being awarded a team and continues this week (Nov. 8) with a feature on the team’s inaugural game on Nov. 4, 1988, vs. the Cleveland Cavaliers. Other subjects include the Charlotte Coliseum, the Hornets first playoff series win, the story of team’s iconic purple and teal uniforms, the team leaving Charlotte and being replaced by the Bobcats, and Bobby Phills’ legacy.