Cody Zeller's Sock Drive, Presented By Hanes, To Benefit Local Shelters Through Roof Above

April 12, 2021 – Charlotte Hornets center Cody Zeller and Hanes are once again encouraging fans to help provide socks for those in need within the Charlotte community. Presented by Hanes, Cody Zeller’s Sock Drive collects socks to benefit Roof Above, a comprehensive service provider working to fight homelessness. Roof Above was born from the merger of Urban Ministry Center and Men’s Shelter of Charlotte in 2019 and offers everything from street outreach and basic services, to shelter and housing.

This year’s Sock Drive runs through Tuesday, April 27, and will be fully virtual. Fans are encouraged to donate online either monetarily or by purchasing socks through the Amazon Wish List. To make a donation or to learn more, visit hornets.com/2021-Cody-Zeller-Sock-Drive. Hanes will match all monetary donations at the end of the campaign.

“I’m glad to continue partnering with Hanes to collect socks for our local shelters,” said Zeller. “Socks are one of the most requested items at shelters, and I hope our Hornets fans will join us in supporting those in need in our community as they have each year since the Sock Drive started.”