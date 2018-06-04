Chris Kroeger Named New Charlotte Hornets Radio Play-By-Play Broadcaster

June 4, 2018 – The Charlotte Hornets announced today that Chris Kroeger, a Charlotte native and local sports radio talk show host, has been named the team’s new radio play-by-play broadcaster.

Kroeger is no stranger to Charlotte sports fans as he has hosted the popular “Prime Time” show on Hornets flagship station WFNZ (102.5 FM/610 AM) for the past four years. Additionally, he has been a part of the team’s radio broadcasts for the past three seasons, serving as the pregame show host and sideline reporter. Kroeger replaces legendary Hornets broadcaster Steve Martin who retired following the 2017-18 season after broadcasting 30 years of NBA basketball.

“We are thrilled to have Chris join the Charlotte Hornets on a full-time basis as our new radio play-by-play broadcaster,” said Hornets President & Vice Chairman Fred Whitfield. “Chris is a very talented broadcaster who brings a wide array of skills to our organization, while also being extremely passionate and knowledgeable about both our team and the NBA. He has cultivated a tremendous audience at WFNZ – one that shares his enthusiasm about Hornets basketball – and his joining our team only strengthens our relationship with our flagship station. I know the fans of Charlotte are looking forward to his expanded role as the new ‘voice of the Hornets.’”

"As someone that grew up in Charlotte, my earliest and greatest memories as a sports fan came at the Charlotte Coliseum and watching the Hornets,” said Kroeger. “Steve Martin narrated so many of those memories on radio and television. It truly is the opportunity of a lifetime to be his successor and to broadcast a new era of Hornets basketball for the next generation of fans. I can't thank WFNZ enough for allowing me to build and connect with Charlotte sports fans over the last few years and I'm excited to continue to grow that relationship with the Hornets."

In addition to serving as the radio play-by-play broadcaster, Kroeger will have an active role across the Hornets digital and social media platforms. He will contribute in various ways to team content, projects and initiatives via hornets.com, the team’s broadcasts and in-arena activations.

“We’re excited to see Chris grow with one of our finest partners,” said Matt Hanlon, Vice President, Market Manager for Entercom Charlotte. “There’s no one more qualified and passionate to represent the Hornets.”

Prior to the 2017-18 season, the Hornets and WFNZ reached a new multi-year agreement for WFNZ to remain the team’s flagship radio station. WFNZ is the official radio home of the Hornets, broadcasting all of the team’s preseason, regular-season and postseason games. All Hornets games are also streamed on WFNZ.com and the Hornets App. Additional Hornets elements on WFNZ include a 30-minute pregame show, a postgame call-in show and a weekly 60-minute coaches’ show.