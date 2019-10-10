Charlotte Hornets Waive Thomas Welsh

October 10, 2019 – Charlotte Hornets President of Basketball Operations & General Manager Mitch Kupchak announced today that the team has waived center Thomas Welsh.

Welsh, who was selected with the 58th overall pick by the Denver Nuggets in the 2018 NBA Draft, originally signed with the Charlotte Hornets on Aug. 9. Welsh appeared in one preseason game for the Hornets recording six minutes of playing time, collecting two rebounds, an assist and a steal. In 2018-19, he appeared in 11 games for the Nuggets during his rookie campaign and also spent portions of the 2018-19 season in the G League between the Capital City Go-Go and the Iowa Wolves, posting G League averages of 10.3 points, 8.1 rebounds and 1.5 assists in 20 total appearances.

After waiving Welsh, the Hornets training camp roster stands at 19 players.