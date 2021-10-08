Charlotte Hornets Waive DJ Carton and Xavier Sneed

October 8, 2021 – Charlotte Hornets President of Basketball Operations & General Manager Mitch Kupchak announced today that the team has waived DJ Carton and Xavier Sneed.

Carton did not appear in a game for the Hornets during the preseason. He averaged 5.8 points and 2.8 assists in four games with Charlotte at the 2021 MGM Resorts NBA Summer League. An undrafted rookie out of Marquette, Carton averaged 13.0 points, 4.1 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game in 27 games during the 2020-21 season. Charlotte originally signed Carton on Aug. 7, 2021.

Sneed was also a member of the Hornets 2021 Summer League Roster in Las Vegas, where he averaged 6.3 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.0 assists in four games. He did not make an appearance for Charlotte during the 2021 preseason. Sneed appeared in 13 games last season with Charlotte’s G League affiliate, the Greensboro Swarm, averaging 8.1 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.9 steals per game. Sneed signed as a free agent with the Charlotte Hornets on Sept. 20, 2021.

